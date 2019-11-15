Athens museums change opening hours on Sunday for Polytechnic events

The opening hours of Athens' main state-run museums will alter this Sunday (November 17) to accomodate the events held in commemoration of the 1973 Polytechnic students uprising, the Culture Ministry said.



According to the announcement, the working hours will be the following:

-The National Archaeological Museum will open from 09:00 to 13:00

-The Epigraphic Museum from 09:00 to 13:00

-The Numismatic Museum from 09:00 to 13:00

-The Buzantine and Christian Museum from 09:00 to 13:00

-The Archaeological site of the Lyceum from 08:00 to 13:00