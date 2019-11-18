Invest in Greece forum next month in New York

The 21st Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum will be held at the Metropolitan Club in New York City on Monday, December 9.



The event has a 21-year track record and this year is expecting to see 1,000-plus delegates and government leaders from Greece, Europe and the US as well as business leaders and top executives from the investment, financial and business communities.



The Greek government’s delegation will consist of six ministers, led by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis.



US Trade Secretary Wilbur Ross will be the keynote speaker at the Forum’s Leadership Award Dinner, with the 2019 Capital Link Hellenic Leadership Award to be presented to John Paulson, president and portfolio manager at Paulson & Co Inc, for his outstanding contribution to Greece.



Forum attendance will be free of charge, with the exception of a small fee for lunch and dinner.