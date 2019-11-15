Lawmakers to start debating constitutional revision on Nov. 18

The five-day parliamentary debate on the articles of the Greek Constitution which are being considered for revision will begin on Monday, with party rapporteurs presenting their views.



The first session will introduce all revisions proposed by the Parliament's Constitutional Revision Committee which completed its work on November 8.



Articles are divided into several thematic units, with some of the main the topics listed below:

- Relations of Church and state, religious freedom

- Protective regulations for families, marriage, motherhood and childhood, people with disabilities and labor

- Prime ministerial and cabinet appointment, Parliament committees

- International laws, legislative acts, right of proposing laws

- Selection of the president of the Republic

- Electoral system, districts and obstacles to exercising voting rights, and

- Decentralization, local government authorities



The final voting on each article will be held on November 25.