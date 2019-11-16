NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Man dies after being hit by train near Soufli

TAGS: Death

A man believed to be an undocumented migrant died on Saturday morning after being hit by a train en route to Ormenio from Alexandroupoli in northeastern Greece.

The incident occurred near the town of Soufli, close to the Turkish border, with authorities suspecting that the man had slipped into Greece through the Evros region.

Passengers on the train were transferred to buses as police launched an investigation into the precise circumstances of the incident. 

