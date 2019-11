The restoration of Agios Nikolaos Church in Nafplio began on Saturday. The church was built in 1713, more than a century before Greeks won independence from Ottoman Turkey and appointed Nafplio the first capital of the modern Greek state. Three-dimensional laser scanning technology is being used on the church’s ceiling. The building is to remain closed while works are under way due to stability concerns, following a decision by the local archaeological service. [Evangelos Bougiotis/ANA-MPA]