Rouvikonas attacks Athens offices of private power suppliers

Members of anti-establishment group Rouvikonas (Greek for Rubicon) have targeted the offices of two private power suppliers in northern Athens.



A group of up to 20 people on bikes threw stones and bottles of paint at the headquarters of Volterra and Elpedison on Amaroussiou-Halandriou Street which runs between the suburbs of Maroussi and Halandri.



No one was apprehended on the spot.



In a message posted on an anarchist website, the group said the pre-dawn attack was staged in protest at government plans to privatize the country’s energy sector.



On Sunday, members of Rouvikonas threw flyers outside the house of Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis before running away in motorcycles.

Rouvikonas often commits similar actions, sometimes spray-painting premises or inflicting bigger damage. These actions are always sudden and last seconds. Favorite targets of the group include embassies and companies. The group always post about their action later, sometimes including short low-resolution videos.