Potami centrists close to suspending operations

TAGS: Politics

To Potami’s political council on Monday proposed that Greece’s centrist party suspends its operations ahead of a meeting of party representatives on November 24.

A statement said the reason behind the proposal for the party’s suspension was the decimation of Potami's local groups.

Should the recommendation of the council be adopted, the party will also request the termination of state funding, an annual 100,000 euros, that would otherwise continue until the next European Parliament elections.

Founded in February 2014 by ex-journalist Stavros Theodorakis, the party received 1.52 percent in the last European elections. It did not take part in the last national election.

