Elenit | Athens | November 28 - December 7

Photo: Loukas Bakas

Described as an “ensemble piece for three creatures and a machine,” Euripides Laskaridis' “Elenit” continues to explore the artist's key theme of the perseverance of humankind in the face of the unknown. Coming after his critically acclaimed “Relic” in 2015 and “Titans” in 2017, “Elenit” is a tragicomedy about a machine interested only in the urgency of the moment, which also features a chorus of many bodies to create an endlessly animated backdrop to the action. Shows at the Onassis Stegi run from November 28 to December 7 and tickets start from 7 euros.

Onassis Stegi, 107 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800, www.sgt.gr