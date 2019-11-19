New ‘crash-and-grab’ robbery takes place in northern Athens suburb

Police on Tuesday were looking for the perpetrators of a robbery in the northern Athens suburb of Aghia Paraskevi that involved a car being driven through the front window of an electronics store.

The incident, which is the latest in a spate of such “crash-and-grab” robberies, took place at around 4 a.m. at a store on central Mesogeion Avenue.

The perpetrators drove a car into the front of the shop, smashing through its metal shutters and window, and made off with an unknown number of electronic goods.

Their method of attack was similar to at least another six such incidents across the Attica region in recent weeks, usually involving a stolen car.