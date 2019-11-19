Student molester handed 10-month suspended prison sentence

A 20-year-old university student was handed a 10-month suspended prison sentence after his arraignment Tuesday in a criminal court in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on charges of sexually assaulting an unsuspecting fellow female student while she was studying.



The incident occurred at the Aristotle University library last week.



After assessing the plaintiff’s deposition, the court found the man guilty without recognizing any mitigating factors.



The 20-year-old, who did not appear in court, was represented by a lawyer, who attributed his act to “youthful rashness and frivolity.”