More WWII soldier remains buried in Western Macedonia

A religious ceremony was held Tuesday to bury the remains of another 193 Greek soldiers who died in the 1940-41 Greco-Italian War at the military cemetery of Kleisoura, in a valley where the armies of the two countries clashed near the Albanian border. The total number of Greek soldiers’ remains that have been exhumed and buried at the military cemeteries of Kleisoura in Greece’s Western Macedonia region and Bularat in Albania now stands at 1,050. Athens and Tirana last year started to exhume thousands of fallen soldiers, finally implementing a bilateral agreement signed in 2009. [ANA-MPA]