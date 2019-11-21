Lynda Benglis | Athens | November 22 - March 15

Photo: Paul O'Connor

In “Lynda Benglis: In the Realm of the Senses,” her first solo show in Greece, the pioneering Greek-American sculptor presents a selection of work dating from 1969. Highlighting her multifaceted oeuvre, the expansive show, which is organized in cooperation with the Neon cultural foundation, includes sculptures of gold leaf, plaster and latex, along with pieces made of polyurethane foam that resemble paintings poured onto the floor. The opening takes place on Thursday at 7 p.m. and the show runs through March 15. Opening hours are Μondays to Wednesdays and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Museum of Cycladic Art, Stathatos Mansion, Vassilissis Sofias & Irodotou, tel 210.722.8321-3, www.cycladic.gr