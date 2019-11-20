Burglars break into Ecumenical Patriarch's house in Istanbul

Three masked individuals broke into the house of Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomeos in Istanbul on Saturday evening, according to a report in a newspaer of the Greek diaspora.

Vartholomeos was attending a social gathering and the housekeeper was the only person in the premises, Anatoli reported.

The buiding's closed-circuit television cameras caught the burglars entering the house which is located in a residential complex protected by private security.

It was not immediately clear if they stolen anything from the house.

Turkish police has launched an investigation into the incident which raises questions as to how the burglars were able to enter the house undetected by the private security.