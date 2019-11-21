ATM blown up in Cretan village, suspects flee without cash

An automated teller machine (ATM) was blown up at a small village in western Crete on Wednesday night, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The incident happened at the village of Platanos, in the regional unity of Chania.

The unknown vandals used gas to destroy the ATM and smashed the glass entrance of the supermarket where it had been installed but were unable to retrieve the cash inside the machine.

Police is conducting an investigation.