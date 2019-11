National Bank of Greece (NBG) on Thursday reported higher third-quarter net profit from continuing operations compared to April-to-June as stronger trading income compensated for weaker net interest income.



NBG, 40 percent owned by the country’s bank rescue fund HFSF, said net profit from continued operations reached 171 million euros versus a net profit of 122 million euros in the second quarter.



Its ratio of nonperforming exposures (NPEs), which includes nonperforming loans (NPLs) and other credit likely to turn bad, fell to 34.2 percent from 36.5 percent in June.



[Reuters]