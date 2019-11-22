Show on late sculptor Takis opening in Barcelona

An employee adjusts a piece by world-renowned Greek sculptor Takis ahead of Friday’s opening of an exhibition at the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art (MACBA) in Spain, on Thursday. Organized by Tate Modern in London – which hosted a retrospective of his work earlier this year – and Athens’ Museum of Cycladic Art, the show runs through April 19, 2020. Takis, who used light and electromagneticism in work inspired by classical sculpture and modernist abstraction, died in August. Born Panagiotis Vassilakis in Athens in 1925, he moved to Paris in the 1950s to pursue his passion for art. [Enric Fontcuberta/EPA]