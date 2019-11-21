Greek government closer to finalizing diaspora vote proposal

The government edged closer toward finalizing its proposal to grant voting rights to diaspora Greeks Thursday, with sources saying it would likely secure a broad consensus on the initiative ahead of a vote next week.



A cross-party parliamentary committee further discussed the proposal Thursday as part of a broader proposal for constitutional review.



Although there are reservations, especially on the part of leftist opposition SYRIZA, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos indicated that the government has already made enough concessions.



The diaspora initiative is to go before a vote next week along with other proposed amendments to the Constitution, including changes to the electoral system.

