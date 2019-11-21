Privatization revenues next year are projected to amount to 2.44 billion euros, per the final 2020 draft budget tabled on Thursday, while this year revenues collected from state asset utilization have come to 1.25 billion, most of which (1.13 billion) stemmed from the extension of the Athens International Airport (AIA) contract.

In the nine years since the foundation of the state asset sell-off fund (TAIPED), the state has collected revenues of 6.9 billion euros, while the sum of TAIPED’s signed contracts comes to 8.9 billion, so the state coffers can expect another 2 billion.

Among next year’s projected takings is 300 million euros from the down payment for the development of the Elliniko plot, which is expected in the first quarter of 2020. Next year’s plan also includes the sale of another 30 percent of AIA and the concession of Egnatia Odos and Public Gas Corporation (DEPA).