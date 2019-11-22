Greek captain dies in freighter fire off Brazil

The 40-year-old captain of a Greek-flagged freighter died during a fire that started abroad the vessel in the early morning hours on Friday, while it was sailing off the coast of southern Brazil, Greece’s Shipping Ministry announced.

The fire started in the crew’s living quarters on “Ore Sudbury's” third deck and was put out by the members of the crew, the ministry said. No informaton was provided for the cause of the fire.

The captain, a Greek national, was pulled out of the area unconscious. The ministry said nobody else from the 27-member crew, which included nine Greeks, was injured.

According to the press release, no pollution was caused in the area and local authorities were immediately alerted.

At the time of the incident, the ship was sailing near the town of Guaiba, in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul.