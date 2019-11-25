The Greek Far Right | Athens | November 26

The Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) office in Athens is organizing a panel discussion on the topic “Greece’s Far Right – An Exception in Europe?” at Evdomos, near Syntagma Square, on Tuesday November 26, at 6.30 p.m. The discussion will be hosted by Vassiliki Georgiadou, political science professor at Panteion University and author of the policy paper “State of the Far Right in Greece,” Giorgos Pappas, who is the Berlin correspondent for state broadcaster ERT and Ta Nea daily, and Panagiotis Vlachos, vice spokesperson of the center-left Movement for Chance alliance (KINAL). The discussion will be moderated by Kathimerini journalist Xenia Kounalaki. Τhere will be simultaneous Greek-English translation.

Evdomos, 4 Karagiorgi Servias, Athens, tel 210.323.7377