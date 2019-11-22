Prosecutor calls for tough sentences in Siemens case

A prosecutor on Friday called on a court not to take into account any mitigating circumstances in the sentencing 20 of the 22 defendants it found guilty in the Siemens bribery case.



On Wednesday the court found 22 out of a total of 64 defendants guilty of a range of crimes, including money laundering.



The court has been hearing the case for more than three years and is expected to sentence those found guilty next week.



The case, which is being wrapped up 14 years after the original judicial inquiry was launched, relates to some 70 million euros alleged to have been paid by the German electronics giant and its local subsidiary to clinch a contract with Greek state telecom company OTE.



Ten of the original 64 defendants have died since the investigation started.