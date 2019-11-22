Shipowners donate 10 speedboats to coast guard

The Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) has donated 10 speedboats to the Hellenic Coast Guard to assist it in its work guarding the country’s sea borders.



The donation of the Rafnar 110-type vessels was carried out via the shipowners’ social welfare company Syn-Enosis.



The first five boats will be delivered by the summer of 2020 and the remaining five within the first quarter of 2021.