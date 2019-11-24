The tactics used by the leftists when they were in the opposition in 2008 – or even in 2014 – may have succeeded in bringing SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras to power but appear obsolete today. Society has changed a lot in the last decade. The anger may not have completely vanished but logic has prevailed, as has the demand for good bit of cleaning house in every area of the economy, politics and society.

The head of the main opposition party had shown signs of political maturity and realism during his stint at the helm. Now he seems to be backtracking, yearning for the anti-systemic stance the party had back in the days when its popularity hovered around the 3-percent mark. But this is not what the country needs; what it needs is a good opposition as well as a good government.