Dendias to meet Dimitrov in visit to Skopje

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Skopje on Tuesday for talks with counterpart Nikola Dimitrov on bilateral relations and the country's European prospects.

The minister will also meet with President Stevo Pendarovski and Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

Greece has expressed full support for the Balkan country’s aspirations to join the European Union in the wake of a French veto of its accession bid last month and is keen to further develop economic ties.

Dendias will be accompanied by deputy Kostas Fragogiannis, whose focus is economic diplomacy.