ATHEX: Benchmark moves ever closer to 900 points

The benchmark of the Greek stock exchange ended just shy of the psychologically significant 900-point mark on Monday, and with window dressing season almost upon us, that milestone is likely to be passed soon before the market sets its sights on 1,000 points.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 898.23 points, adding 0.78 percent to Friday’s 891.30 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.25 percent to 2,258.171 points, while the mid-cap index contracted 1.04 percent.

The banks index climbed 0.98 percent, with Eurobank grabbing 1.31 percent, Piraeus increasing 1.29 percent, National earning 1 percent and Alpha rising 0.53 percent. Among other blue chips, Jumbo soared 6.10 percent and Coca-Cola HBC collected 2.35 percent, as Ellaktor dropped 1.52 percent. Fourlis fell 1.46 percent and Lamda Development shrank 1.42 percent.

In total 51 stocks enjoyed gains, 45 suffered losses and 33 ended up unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 71.4 million euros, up from last Friday’s 65 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange improved 0.20 percent to 66.72 points.