Theodosis Michalopoulos is new CEO for Microsoft Greece, Cyprus and Malta

Microsoft Greece, Cyprus and Malta announced on Tuesday that Theodosis Michalopoulos is officially assuming the position of chief executive officer following a short transitional period.



Michalopoulos boasts a long and successful career in the technology industry, including Microsoft, where, until today, he served as the Enterprise Business & Public Sector director, for the markets of Greece, Cyprus and Malta.



He oversaw significant commercial success in those markets from that position, while also leading the broader modernization of the company’s sales model, according to Microsoft.