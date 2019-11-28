Art & Design | Athens | To January 30

Gallery curator Rebecca Camhi and antique collector Eleni Martinou have teamed up for “L’appartement du collectionneur,” an exhibition that marries design with modern art. Console tables from the 19th century, mid-20th century Paolo Buffa modernist chairs and 1950s lamps are arranged alongside art by Nikos Alexiou, Takis, Nan Goldin and Sean Landers to resemble different rooms in a collector’s home. The show will be inaugurated on Thursday at 7 p.m. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays through Mondays by appointment only.

Rebecca Camhi Gallery, 9 Leonidou, Metaxourgeio, tel 210.523.3049, www.rebeccacamhi.com