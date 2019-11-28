Nikos Skalkottas | Athens | November 29

As part of its ongoing tribute to Nikos Skalkottas on the 70th anniversary of his death, the Athens Concert Hall presents the Athens Symphony Orchestra in a concert of the acclaimed Greek composer's Concerto for Double Bass and Orchestra, as well as four parts of his Symphonic Suite No 2. The ensemble is conducted by Stefanos Tsialis, with Michalis Semsis on the double bass. Tickets cost 15-25 euros and the performance begins at 8.30 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr