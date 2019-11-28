BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

OPAP mulling new bond issue

TAGS: Business

Greece’s biggest gaming operator OPAP is looking at the possibility of issuing new debt, it said on Thursday.

Asked during an analysts call if OPAP had any plans to tap the credit markets, chief financial officer Pavel Mucha said, “Yes, we are looking at various options how to structure the total debt of the company.”

“The markets are very good at the moment, both the local Greek market and rates are moving really positively, as well as the whole European market,” he added.

[Reuters]

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 