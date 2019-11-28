OPAP mulling new bond issue

Greece’s biggest gaming operator OPAP is looking at the possibility of issuing new debt, it said on Thursday.



Asked during an analysts call if OPAP had any plans to tap the credit markets, chief financial officer Pavel Mucha said, “Yes, we are looking at various options how to structure the total debt of the company.”



“The markets are very good at the moment, both the local Greek market and rates are moving really positively, as well as the whole European market,” he added.



[Reuters]