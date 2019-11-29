Mitsotakis, Macron discuss migration, East Med developments

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke on the phone on Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron, the state-run Athens-Macedonia news agency reports.

Mitsotakis briefed Macron on the recent measures taken by his conservative administration to deal with the ongoing migration crisis.

The Greek premier also referred to Ankara’s provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean region, as well as the maritime boundaries deal signed between Turkey and Libya on Thursday.

Mitsotakis called for support from France and the European Union ahead of the NATO summit in London and the EU summit in December.

