Kostas Hatzis | Athens | To December 2

[PETROS TSAKMAKIS]

A staple on the live circuit, Greek-Romani singer and songwriter Kostas Hatzis is on stage at the Half Note through Monday, December 2. Over his long career, the folk balladeer has recorded with many other well-known acts while his signature sound and style have landed him roles on both stage and screen. At the Half Note, the 83-year-old troubadour is performing songs from throughout his career along with a six-member band. Shows start at 10.30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Tickets, which cost 15, 20 and 25 euros, can be purchased from www.viva.gr or at the door, which opens an hour before showtime.



Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310