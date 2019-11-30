Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington on January 7, Kathimerini understands.

The meeting comes at a critical time for Greece, with large numbers of migrants arriving on the Aegean islands every day and Turkey ratcheting up its demands in the region, notably with a memorandum of understanding with Libya that seeks to delineate maritime zones.Mitsotakis plans to meet Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan Wednesday, during the NATO Summit in London. But the meeting has not been confirmed yet.

Mitsotakis also discussed the migration issue and the Libya-Turkey deal with French president Emmanuel Macron Friday night.

