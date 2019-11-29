ATHEX: Bourse climbs to levels last seen in 2015

The upward trajectory of Greek stocks over the last few months surpassed a key psychological barrier on Friday, with the benchmark clearing 900 points and reaching highs unseen since February 2015. The small rise, achieved largely during the closing auctions, also brought the index’s monthly gains to 2.15 percent.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 901.58, adding 0.20 percent to Thursday’s 899.75 points. On a weekly basis it grew 1.15 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.13 percent to 2,274.79 points, but the banks index slipped 0.12 percent.

Viohalco stood out with its 3.44 percent advance, ahead of Ellaktor (up 3.18 percent), Sarantis (up 2.69 percent) and Mytilineos (up 2.64 percent). Jumbo lost 1.73 percent and National Bank declined 1.66 percent.

In total 66 stocks enjoyed gains, 44 took losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 85.7 million euros, up from Thursday’s 58.3 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.47 percent to 66.58 points.