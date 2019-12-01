People hate the old political system, but at the same time they have a habit of voting for its representatives.



This effectively makes a hostage of any premier who wants to do things differently but daren’t change his party. Kyriakos Mitsotakis was elected to the leadership of New Democracy and into power because he signified a different culture in the way he does politics.



The higher the expectations of a real break with the past, the greater the frustration when government practices turn out to be reminiscent of that past. In democracies, however, responsibility also lies with voters. Citizens need to have tougher criteria when selecting the politicians they entrust to represent and ultimately govern them.