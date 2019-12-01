Half a billion euros per year earmarked for municipalities

The government has said that up to 500 million euros a year will be allotted to municipalities around the country to finance a wide range of projects in the 2020-23 period.

In an interview with Sunday’s edition of Kathimerini, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos said the European Investment Bank, with which the government is in advanced discussions, will be heavily involved in the program.

Among other benefits, he said the new program will support projects and infrastructure that have a social dimension, actions to protect the environment, public health, civil protection, earthquake protection and more.