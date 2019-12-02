NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Alexandria Patriarch warmly received at the Phanar

TAGS: Church

Patriarch Theodore II of Alexandria was warmly received by Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios at the Phanar in Istanbul on Saturday.

The two spiritual leader held a service which was attended by a delegation of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

The delegation’s head, Archbishop Efstratios of Chernigov and Nizhyn, thanked the patriarch of Alexandria for his stance regarding the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s decision to grant independence to the Ukrainian Church from that of Russia. 

