Greece, Egypt to speed up creating EEZ's

Greece and Egypt have agreed to accelerate the process of creating Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) in the sea area between them, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Sunday.

“We agreed...to accelerate talks between teams of experts to define and delineate Exclusive Economic Zones between Greece and Egypt,” Dendias said after meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Soukry, in Cairo.

The two ministers met to discuss an agreement between Turkey and Libya’s U.N.-backed government to delineate the maritime boundaries between the two countries.

Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said in a statement after the meeting, that the two ministers agreed that the Turkey-Libya deal was “illegal” and that Libya’s Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj does not have the right to sign memorandums with other countries outside of the scope of the U.N.-brokered deal that established his government.

Dendias said they agreed that Sarraj did not have the legal power to sign such a deal.

[AP]

