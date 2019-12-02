Dulce Pontes | Athens | December 4

Portuguese fado crossover sensation Dulce Pontes will perform a program of ballads dedicated to the sea, but also covers of well-known songs by Amalia Rodrigues – one of her greatest influences – as well as Charles Aznavour, Leonard Cohen and others. The critically acclaimed vocalist will perform at the Galatsi Olympic Hall as part of the Christmas Theater cultural program. Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets range from 18 to 58 euros at www.viva.gr or by calling 11876.

Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 211.770.1700