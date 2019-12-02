Die Fledermaus | Thessaloniki | December 05, 08, 11 & 13

First staged in 1874, Johann Strauss II's famous Viennese operetta “Die Fledermaus” (The Bat) has been given a modern makeover by the Greek National Opera Experimental Stage's artistic director, Alexandros Evkleidis, who transports the action from a mansion in the Austro-Hungarian Empire to the home of the Russian consul in Athens in the 1960s, during the colonels' dictatorship. Performances begin at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10 to 30 euros.

Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia, tel 2310.896.000, tch.gr