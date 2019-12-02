Toddler in western Athens suffocates while playing

A two-year-old boy died of asphyxiation on Monday in Ilion, western Athens, after becoming trapped in a trunk in his home.



According to reports, the toddler had been playing when he climbed into the chest, which had been under his bed, and was then unable to get out.



The boy’s mother found her child dead at 5.30 a.m. Police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.



The Smile of Child nonprofit child welfare organization said later on Monday it had received an anonymous complaint on September 4 that the child in question was being neglected by his family.