Trump, Mitsotakis to discuss eastern Mediterranean in Jan. 7 visit

The White House on Monday confirmed the meeting between Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis and US President Donald Trump on January 7 in Washington, saying the two leaders will discuss ways to advance their two nations' “strategic interests.”

“This visit will celebrate the strong economic, security, and cultural ties between the United States and Greece, an important North Atlantic Treaty Organization Ally,”a White House press secretary said in a statement issued Monday.

“President Trump and Prime Minister Mitsotakis will discuss ways to advance the two nations’ longstanding strategic interests in enhancing stability, prosperity, and cooperation throughout the Balkans and eastern Mediterranean.”

According to the statement, Trump is also expected to “emphasize the importance of telecommunications security, especially related to 5G, countering malign influence in the region, and promoting religious freedom worldwide.”