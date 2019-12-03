The upgrading of Greece’s state-owned public transport companies is no doubt one of the most difficult tasks the current government has inherited from its predecessor.



Even the Athens metro network, whose operation was once viewed as exemplary by satisfied commuters, is now struggling to provide up-to-standard services as a result of the dangerous shortages that plague it.

The goal of restoring the credibility of the country’s public transport is indeed an urgent priority of any truly social-minded policy – one that affects the quality of life of millions of people on a daily basis.