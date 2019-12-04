My Fair Lady | Athens | To December 31

Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe’s “My Fair Lady,” one of the most popular musicals in the history of Broadway, based on George Bernard Shaw’s play “Pygmalion,” is presented for the first time in Greece in its full-length music version by the Greek National Opera’s Alternative Stage at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center. Through December 31, the romantic story of the distinguished phonetics professor Henry Higgins as he tries to transform a Cockney flower girl into a high society lady in early 20th-century London is transported to an atmospheric cabaret drawn out of Toulouse Lautrec’s paintings and Bob Fosse’s dark cabarets. The production is conducted by Stathis Soulis and directed by Ioannis Perlegkas, who also features in the leading role of Professor Higgins. It also features two up-and-coming GNO sopranos, Vassia Zacharopoulou and Christina Asimakopoulou, in the title role, alongside an excellent cast of soloists and actors, and will be accompanied by English surtitles. Starts at 8 p.m. December 5-8, 12-15, 19-22, 28 and 29, at 7 p.m. on Sundays and December 24, 26 and 27, and at 6.30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Tickets, which cost 18-25 euros (15 euros for children), are available at www.ticketservices.gr.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000