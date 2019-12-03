State Department: Turkey-Libya deal on maritime borders 'provocative'

The US State Department on Tuesday described a memorandum of understanding ostensibly delineating maritime zones between Turkey and Libya as “unhelpful" and "provocative."

“The announcement of a signed Turkish-GNA delimitation memorandum of understanding has raised tensions in the region and is unhelpful and provocative,” the spokesperson said during a regular press briefing.



The spokesperson said that the United States does not generally intervene in disputes over the maritime borders of other states, but called on all sides "to refrain from actions that risk raising tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean at a sensitive time."

Asked to comment on these developments, the spokesperson said they “highlight the risk of the Libyan conflict taking on wider regional dimensions and the urgent need for all interested parties to work toward a negotiated solution.”