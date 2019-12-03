Greece asks EU to intervene over Turkey- Libya maritime border deal

Greece's Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on the European Union to “take all necessary action” concerning a memorandum of understanding on maritime borders signed between Turkey and Libya last week.

Nikos Dendias said he briefed the new High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, on the two MoUs ostensibly delineating maritime zones between Ankara and Tripoli and asked for solidarity towards Greece.

“I provided an extensive briefing and I explained to him why these memoranda, by their existence alone, are a violation of the interests of not only Greece but other countries as well,” he told reporters after the meeting in Brussels.

Dendias said the EU should defend international law and the law of the sea.