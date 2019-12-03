Parents charged with manslaughter in suffocation case

The parents of the 2-year-old boy who suffocated after getting trapped in a trunk at his home in Ilion, western Athens on Monday morning were charged with manslaughter by negligence on Tuesday.



The toddler had been playing when he climbed into the chest, which had been under his bed, and was then unable to get out.



The boy’s mother found him dead at 5.30 a.m.



A prosecutor also ordered police to search the home while authorities were awaiting the coroner’s report.



The Smile of Child nonprofit child welfare organization said it had received an anonymous complaint on September 4 saying that the child in question was being neglected by his family.