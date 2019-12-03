NATO is not part of the process to resolve issues between Greece and Turkey, the alliance's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told Kathimerini.

NATO's chief spoke to five European newspapers – including Kathimerini – ahead of his trip to London where leaders from across the 29-member trans-Atlantic alliance have gathered to mark its 70th anniversary.

“Both Greece and Turkey are two valued allies and both contribute to our shared security. There are some disagreements and I welcome that there are bilateral contacts trying to address these differences,” he said, adding NATO is not part of the bilateral talks.

Asked whether NATO is concerned about Turkish drilling activity in the Cyprus' exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Stoltenberg said one of the reasons NATO has succeeded is that it does not participate “in all the difficult issues” of the region.