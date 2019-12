NATO leaders including Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, join Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles for a group photo during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London Tuesday as they gathered to mark 70 years of the alliance. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (pictured in the middle row) will meet Wednesday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump (both in the front row). [AP]