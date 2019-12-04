Farmers roll out tractors in Larissa to protest low prices

Farmers in Larissa, central Greece, on Wednesday rolled out their tractors at the Platykambos junction of the Athens-Thessaloniki national road on Monday in protest at the prices for their goods which they complain are too low for them to cover production costs.

The producers parked their tractors along the roadside, so as not to disrupt traffic, in their symbolic protest which they are considering scaling up if authorities do not address their grievances.

Specifically they have asked for a meeting with Agricultural Development Minister Makis Voridis.