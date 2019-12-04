ATHEX: Benchmark rebound led by blue chips

The recovery of most eurozone bourses and the negative interest rate Greece secured for the first time at a six-month T-bill auction convinced traders to give stock prices at Athinon Avenue a late push on Wednesday, with the closing auctions taking the benchmark and most blue chips higher.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 888.68 points, adding 0.84 percent to Tuesday’s 881.28 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.85 percent to 2,235.94 points, while the mid-cap index contracted 0.04 percent and small-caps lost 0.65 percent.

The banks index improved 0.93 percent, as Piraeus advanced 2.60 percent, National earned 0.95 percent, Eurobank collected 0.66 percent and Alpha climbed 0.58 percent.

Jumbo stood out among blue chips with its 4.41 percent leap, ahead of Sarantis (up 3.23 percent), Aegean Air (3.07 percent), Fourlis Holdings (2.26 percent) and Public Power Corporation (2.15 percent). Terna Energy gave up 1.76 percent.

In total 56 stocks enjoyed gains, 47 endured losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 57.1 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 75.7 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.84 percent to 65.09 points.